Ariana Grande closes out Coachella with surprise Justin Bieber duet

Justin Bieber announced he has a new album coming soon, after performing a duet with Ariana Grande to close out the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ariana Grande had an Easter treat for Beliebers this weekend.

The singer performed a surprise duet with Justin Bieber to close out her Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival headlining gig.

Bieber, who returned to the stage after an almost two year absence, performed his hit "Sorry" with Grande and said he was surprised, too.

"I had no idea I was going to be on a stage tonight," Bieber said. "Absolutely no idea. I wore this fly outfit not knowing I was going to be on stage."

Naturally the audience went wild.

The pair share the same manager, Scooter Braun, and have supported each other before.

Bieber performed at the Manchester benefit concert Grande held in 2017 to honor the victims of the terrorist attack which occurred at her concert there.

For her first weekend Coachella performance Grande surprised the crowd by bringing on stage most of the members of *NSYNC for a mini-reunion.

Easter Sunday ended up being the warmest day of 2019 (so far) with highs in the mid to upper 80s but changes are on the way to begin the week as a cold front will bring some cooler air to the region for your Monday.
