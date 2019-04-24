Clear

A driver intentionally plowed into pedestrians in California and injured 8 people, police say

A driver is now in custody after hitting a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk in Northern California, leaving eight people injured in what appears to be an "intentional act," authorities said.

Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

The incident happened Tuesday evening in Sunnyvale. Police were called to the scene about 6:40 p.m., said Capt. Jim Choi of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

A preliminary investigation shows the pedestrians were on the sidewalk when the black sedan drove into them, he said, describing it as an "intentional act."

Witnesses told police there were no signs that the car attempted to slow down and there was no evidence of braking at the scene, he said. The car eventually crashed into a tree.

A man is in custody and police have contacted the FBI about the driver, according to Choi, who said investigators are considering "all possibilities" in terms of a motive.

The FBI is assisting local law enforcement in the investigation, according to an agency spokesperson. "Should it be determined that a federal crime was committed, we will become more involved."

All eight patients are at a local hospital, with several suffering from serious injuries, he said. The youngest victim is 13. It's unclear if the driver knew any of them.

The incident is believed to be isolated, Choi said. Police have not identified the driver or the victims.

Sunnyvale is about 40 miles from San Francisco.

A lot of clouds and some rain showers across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Wednesday morning. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds later on today. Temperatures will be back up to near average in the upper 60s for highs.
