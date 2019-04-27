Clear

Shooting reported near San Diego-area synagogue

Article Image

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of a man with a gun near a synagogue in Poway near San Diego, CA, according to the agency's official twitter.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 3:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

A man was detained for questioning after reports of a shooting at a synagogue in the California city of Poway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Twitter account on Saturday.

The synagogue is Congregation Chabad, CNN affiliate KGTV reported.

The Palomar Medical Center Poway was receiving one trauma patient from a shooting at a Poway synagogue, a hospital spokesman said.

The hospital was expecting as many as four patients, the spokesman said.

The San Diego Police Department is assisting sheriff's deputies with the incident, according to a tweet from Chief David Nisleit.

"No known threats however in an abundance of caution, we will be providing extra patrol at places of worship," Nisleit said.

The incident comes months six months to the day after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

On October 27, Robert Bowers stormed the synagogue, killing 11 people in what the Anti-Defamation League said was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.A federal law enforcement official said at the time that Bowers made anti-Semitic statements during the shooting and targeted Jews on social media.

Deputies were called to the synagogue about 11:30 a.m. (2:30 p.m. ET).

Passover, one of the holiest Jewish celebrations of the year, ends Saturday.

The Chabad of Poway website said the congregation is a center for Jewish people of all backgrounds. It was established in 1986.

Poway, about 20 miles north of San Diego, has about 48,000 residents. It is an upper-middle-class community that calls itself "The City in the Country." The city website said it has one of the lowest crime rates in the state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
After some morning rain showers, the rest of the day on Saturday should be dry. A cold front is expected to move through this afternoon. This will bring some very gusty winds from the north with it, gusting up to 30-40 mph. Temperatures during the first half of the day will be in the 60s and 70s before cooling down into the 40s and 50s by the evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events