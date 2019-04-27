Clear

Construction crane falls on vehicles in Seattle, killing two workers and two people in cars

Article Image

Four people were killed Saturday when a crane collapsed in Seattle, authorities said. Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins shares the details.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 9:10 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Tony Marco, CNN

Four people were killed Saturday when a crane collapsed and fell from the roof of a building onto vehicles in the street below, Seattle authorities said.

Two of the dead were crane operators and two were in cars smashed by the crane, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said at a news conference.

The victims included three males and one female, Fire Department spokesman Lance Garland said. Three others, including a 4-month-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Garland said.

The crane smashed six cars when it fell, according to Scoggins.

Assistant police chief Eric Greening said the Seattle roadway where the collapse occurred may be closed until Sunday evening.-

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
After highs reached the mid 70s this morning, temperatures have crashed into the 40s and 50s this evening. This will allow temps to fall into the 30s overnight as winds eventually decrease.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events