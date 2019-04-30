5 things to know for April 30: Asylum, terror plot, Japan, renewables, John Singleton

Indonesia plans to relocate its capital from Jakarta because it's one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world.

1. President Trump

The President's new plan on immigration takes direct aim at migrants who seek asylum. In a memo to the attorney general and secretary of Homeland Security, Trump seeks to get action by the end of July on three goals:

• adjudicate asylum applications within 180 days (it currently can take much longer);

• require a fee for asylum and work permit applications;

• bar migrants from getting work authorization before any protection is granted if they have entered or tried to enter the US illegally.

Meanwhile, Trump, his family and his businesses are suing two banks to keep them from turning over financial records to Congress. And finally, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein -- often a target of the President's criticism because of his involvement with the Russia investigation -- submitted his resignation from the Justice Department, effective May 11.

2. Terror plot foiled

A terror plot planned for last weekend was stopped, the Justice Department said. Mark Steven Domingo, a former US Army soldier, was arrested and charged with plotting terror attacks in Southern California. Domingo allegedly wanted to use pressure cooker bombs to blow up a white nationalist rally in Long Beach. But the person Domingo asked for help to make the bombs turned out to be an FBI informant, officials said. Domingo, a recent convert to Islam, wanted to bomb the rally as retribution for the mass shooting at mosques in New Zealand that left dozens dead, as well as other attacks on Muslims.

3. Japan

Forget about the Iron Throne. The eyes of the world are on Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne today as Emperor Akihito steps down. Akihito, 85, became the first Japanese monarch in modern history to abdicate his throne. He's doing so because of the health problems he's endured in recent years. The Emperor is still quite popular and will be remembered for his close connection with his people. He also expressed "deep remorse" for his country's actions during World War II. He'll be replaced by 59-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, who will be inaugurated tomorrow as the 126th emperor.

4. Renewable energy

The US is coming up on a big milestone in energy. For the first time, the renewable energy sector -- that includes hydro, wind and solar power -- is generating more electricity than coal. It's happening this month (which ends today), according to a new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, and it might happen again in May, too. There are two reasons for this: Investments have made renewable energy technologies cheaper, and there's more demand for cleaner energy because of concerns about climate change.

5. John Singleton

John Singleton, who died after suffering a stroke, achieved so much during his life. He was the first African-American and the youngest person to ever get a best director Oscar nomination. It was for "Boyz n the Hood," his iconic look at life in South Central Los Angeles, based on his own experiences growing up there. He worked steadily after that, directing everything from historical dramas like "Rosewood" to action flicks like "2 Fast 2 Furious," the first sequel in the "The Fast and the Furious" franchise. Hollywood luminaries honored the groundbreaking filmmaker, while others examined the legacy of his most celebrated film. Because Singleton was only 51 when he died, some are pointing out that strokes can happen to people even at a young age.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Twitter troubles

JPMorgan Chase told its customers they'd have more money in the bank if they stopped splurging on coffee or cabs. Social media let 'em have it.

From Russia, with love

A whale trained by the Russian military? No, it's not the plot of the next James Bond movie. It's the explanation given for why a beluga whale turned up in Norway wearing a harness.

Stereotypes shattered

Meet Halima Aden, the first model to wear a hijab and a burkini in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue.

From the heart

A heart transplant recipient and the donor's family got together -- by chance -- at a baseball game. Go ahead and grab those tissues now.

HAPPENING LATER

It's (finally) infrastructure week

President Trump meets this morning with Congressional Democrats -- including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer -- to talk about fixing the nation's crumbling infrastructure. It's the one area where the President and the Democrats could actually make some progress.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Having the measles was not a fun thing."

Actress Maureen McCormick (you know, Marcia from "The Brady Bunch") speaking out against an anti-vaccination group that's using an old clip of her from the show to advance its agenda

TODAY'S NUMBER

18

The number of "Jeopardy!" episodes that professional sports bettor James Holzhauer has won. He triumphed in last night's game by ... wait for it ... $18.

AND FINALLY

Who you gonna call?

Watch these kids watch the original "Ghostbusters" (on a VHS tape!). Hey, their parents are trying to raise them right. (Click to view.)