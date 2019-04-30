Clear

Tennis star Sloane Stephens said 'forever yes' to soccer player Jozy Altidore

Article Image

Tennis star Sloan Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore announce their engagement after three years of dating.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 9:50 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Two very engagement-esque photos confirm: 26-year-old Olympian Sloane Stephens and her longtime boyfriend Jozy Altidore are tying the knot.

Stephens, the 2017 US Open tennis champion began dating Altidore, the 29-year-old striker for the US men's national team and Toronto FC, nearly three years ago.

The power couple announced their engagement Monday in short posts to their Instagram and Twitter accounts. The news immediately drew congratulations from a legion or renowned sports institutions.

The US Olympic Committee congratulated the two, who are both Olympians, on Twitter, adding on the Team USA website that their relationship began as "childhood friends growing up in Florida."

The duo also got a shout out from the United States Tennis Association, as well as the Australian Open's account.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday. There is also the chance for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon/evening. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. The better chances of more significant severe weather is looking to be south of Kansas City.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events