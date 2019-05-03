Daniel Jacobs faces the fight of his career against Canelo Alvarez

After having already won the toughest fight of his life, boxer Daniel Jacobs now faces the fight of his career.
The American boxer, aptly nicknamed the 'Miracle Man,' was almost forced to cut his career short in 2011 due to a rare form of bone cancer.
On Saturday, Jacobs is once again looking to upset the odds and defeat heralded Mexican fighter Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas.
Both men are looking to unify boxing's middleweight division.
Watch the video above for CNN's interview with Jacobs ahead of the fight.
