Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Daniel Jacobs faces the fight of his career against Canelo Alvarez

Article Image

After having won the biggest fight of his life by overcoming cancer, Daniel Jacobs now faces the biggest fight of his career in the form of Canelo Alvarez.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

After having already won the toughest fight of his life, boxer Daniel Jacobs now faces the fight of his career.

The American boxer, aptly nicknamed the 'Miracle Man,' was almost forced to cut his career short in 2011 due to a rare form of bone cancer.

On Saturday, Jacobs is once again looking to upset the odds and defeat heralded Mexican fighter Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas.

Both men are looking to unify boxing's middleweight division.

Watch the video above for CNN's interview with Jacobs ahead of the fight.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
We do have another chance of scattered showers in the forecast heading into our Friday with stray showers possible during the day. The cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures cool with highs near 60 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events