Clear

Someone left a coffee cup in a 'Game of Thrones' shot

Article Image

The 4th episode of "Game of Thrones" Season 8 contained an unexpected surprise. No, we're not talking about anyone dying.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

What's this? Oh, just a coffee cup. A coffee cup on a table in the great hall of Winterfell in the fictional, very coffee-less realm of Westeros.

Sharp-eyed viewers noticed the anachronism during Sunday night's episode of "Game of Thrones," and, well, it's going to be a long time before anyone lets this mistake go.

Each Season 8 episode reportedly cost $15 million to make, so the fact that a grande mocha from Starbucks or whatever passed so many eyes and so many levels of experts and edits is very hilarious. That coffee cup is Arya Stark levels of sneaky.

Twitter is convinced it's a Starbucks cup, but it really could be from anywhere. Computer, ENHANCE:

It's hard to tell. Either way, it's a good day to be Starbucks, right? Imagine scoring some free product placement in the biggest show on television.

Maybe that's why the Battle of Winterfell episode was so dark -- no time to get rid of all of the coffee cups! Without the low lighting, everyone would be able to tell the ramparts of Winterfell looked like the aftermath of an 8 a.m. college lecture.

Genius.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
The potential for more thunderstorms exists Monday through Wednesday this week. You will need to be weather aware late Monday afternoon into the evening hours as we'll be tracking the potential for strong to severe storms. Stay tuned to KQ2.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events