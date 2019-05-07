Clear

New Netflix game show 'Flinch' divides viewers

Article Image

In Netflix's 'Flinch' contestants are electrocuted if they react to scary situations. Some viewers are comparing the show to watching torture.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 1:50 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Torture or competitive fun?

That appears to be the debate surrounding the new Netflix series, "Flinch."

According to the streaming giant, "'Flinch' is a new all action comedy game show with one simple rule: do not flinch."

"The show is set on a remote farm in the hills of Ireland where brave and foolish contestants gather to test their nerve against three fiendish games," a description of the show reads. "If they flinch, there are painful consequences both for them, and for our hosts, who have each chosen a player to represent them in the games."

Not everyone has been on board for it.

"Hey @netflix My husband and I just watched the trailer of "Flinch" and you just lost two subscribers," one person tweeted. "I am not supporting "torture as entertainment"- what a repulsive concept- with my dollars. TOTAL FAIL."

But some people found it to be entertaining, with one person tweeting it's like a "cute Fear Factor," a reference to a former NBC reality series later revived by MTV in which contestants competed in extreme situations including eating live bugs.

Some likened it to another Netflix series, the sc-fi series "Black Mirror" which has included storylines about torture.

CNN has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
After showers and thunderstorms last night, we are waking up to another round of moderate to heavy rain showers this Tuesday morning across the KQ2 Viewing area. You will need the umbrella and rain gear as you head out the door. A disturbance is pushing through the Central Plains so more rain is likely on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events