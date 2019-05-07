Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Multiple students' injured in school shooting in suburban Denver, 2 suspects in custody

Article Image

Shots were reported fired at a school in suburban Denver, Colorado, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Sheena Jones and Darran Simon, CNN

Authorities said "multiple students" were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a school in suburban Denver.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said two suspects are in custody and there is "tentatively" a third suspect in the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch.

"They're still clearing the school, so we don't know that yet," she said. "And we have multiple students that have been injured."

Nicholson-Kluth said authorities don't know at this point if the suspected shooters were students.

"This is still an active shooter situation," she said.

The STEM School is K-12 and has about 1,800 students, she said. It is located about seven miles from Columbine High School, which is located in Littleton, Colorado.

On April 20, 1999, two students killed 12 of their classmates and one teacher in a mass shooting at Columbine High.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
For Wednesday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing continued chances of thunderstorms. This system will need watching as well because we could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a marginal to slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events