North Korea launches 'unidentified' projectile

North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile, South Korea's military said Thursday.

The launch took place at 4:30 p.m. in the western part of the country, and comes less than a week after North Korea test-fired several new weapons systems, the first confirmed launches of their kind since 2017.

North Korean state media reported that the launches conducted on Saturday were part of a "strike drill" to "check the operating ability of large-caliber long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons."

Pyongyang described the launches as "routine and self-defensive" in nature.

But some weapons experts who analyzed the images of the launch released by North Korea say that Pyongyang may have test-fired a new, more advanced type of short-range ballistic missile -- the type of weapon that in theory could carry a nuclear warhead.

Michael Elleman, a missile defense expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, wrote in a piece for North Korean specialty site 38 North that the weapon bore similarities to a Russian ballistic missile called Iskander.

Regardless of what was fired, analysts worry that an uptick in weapons testing from the North Koreans could impact nuclear negotiations with the United States and South Korea. Talks between the three countries have been on the rocks since a February meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly and without an agreement.

North Korea has been particularly vocal in its opposition to recent joint military drills between the US and South Korea. Seoul and Washington previously held large-scale military exercises in the spring, but this year chose to scale those back to "reduce tension" with North Korea.

The Thursday launch took place in the Sino-ri area in the country's western Pyongbuk province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Sino-ri is believed to be home to one of about 20 undeclared missile facilities that Pyongyang operates throughout the country according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Beyond Parallel program.

This is a developing story, more to follow