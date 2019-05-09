Clear

'Nashville Flipped' star Troy Dean Shafer dead at 38

Article Image

38-year-old Troy Shafer, reality TV star of DIY's "Nashville Flipped," unexpectedly died on April 28. HLN's Elizabeth Prann reports.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 4:10 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Troy Dean Shafer, a reality star who showcased his contracting skills on the DIY Network's "Nashville Flipped," died unexpectedly late last month. He was 38.

"The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series 'Nashville Flipped,'" the network said in a statement to CNN. "We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy's family and friends during this difficult time."

Shafer died on April 28, according to an obituary. A cause of death has not been shared.

"Nashville Flipped" aired on the DIY Network for two seasons and was not in production at the time of Shafer's death, the network said.

In October, Shafer excitedly posted to Instagram about the airing of a show of his, which he'd hoped would get a full season order, called "Restoring Nashville."

Shafer grew up in Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Penn State Behrend School of Business.

He is survived by his parents, Timothy and Janet Shafer; brother, Tim N. Shafer; one niece, Samantha Shafer; and "several aunts, uncles, and cousins," according to his obituary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
We will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Highs will be going up to the middle 60s both days. Mother's Day on Sunday is looking great for any plans you have for mom with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events