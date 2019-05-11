Clear

Gas product spills in Houston Ship Channel after collision involving 755-foot oil tanker and barges

An oil tanker collided with two barges in the Houston Ship Channel, causing a gasoline blend stock called Reformate to spill into the water. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

A tug pushing two barges collided with a 755-foot oil tanker in the Houston Ship Channel, capsizing one barge and damaging the other one, the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

The barges were loaded with the gasoline blend stock Reformate, which is leaking into the water after the incident Friday near Bayport, Texas, officials said.

"An estimated 25,000 barrels of gasoline blend stock were loaded on each barge. An unknown amount of product has been released from the damaged barge," the statement said.

"Air monitoring is being conducted along the shoreline ... the first priority of the unified command is public safety," it said. " If any readings above actionable levels are detected, advisories will be provided to local emergency operations centers."

The Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health is monitoring the communities nearby.

Starting the weekend with overcast skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Temperatures today will struggle to get into the lower 60s this afternoon and most places will be stuck in the 50s. Will keep an isolated shower chance in the forecast throughout the day as well.
