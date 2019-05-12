Clear

A police officer who served 21 years in the Army was killed investigating a robbery

Article Image

Sgt. Kelvin Ansari, a ten-year veteran of the Savannah Police Department and a military veteran, was killed in a shooting, according to Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 7:40 PM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian and Holly Yan, CNN

Before Sgt. Kelvin Ansari became a Savannah police officer, he already had a long career in public service.

Ansari served 21 years in the US Army before joining the police department in Georgia. There, he worked his way from patrol officer to investigator to sergeant.

But his lifetime of public service ended Saturday night, when Ansari responded to a robbery investigation.

Officers approached a vehicle matching the description in the robbery call, and gunfire broke out, Savannah police said.

Ansari was fatally struck. Another officer was wounded but was treated and released. The suspect was also wounded and hospitalized.

"Last night, we lost a great man," Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter said at a press conference Sunday. "We lost a man who spent a substantial portion of his life protecting our country and protecting our community."

Ansari was raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, and earned a degree in criminal justice from Troy University.

He is survived by his wife and four children, Minter said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, Minter said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
The isolated showers seen throughout the day on Sunday are moving out this evening and overnight should be dry. Some fog may develop towards morning so you may want to add a few extra minutes to your Monday morning commute. Lows tonight are in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events