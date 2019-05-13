Clear

Aaron Rodgers latest celeb to make 'Game of Thrones' cameo

Article Image

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is the latest celebrity to make a cameo on the "Game of Thrones" HBO series.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Stars, they are just like us.

Especially when it comes to being obsessed with "Game of Thrones."

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is the latest celeb to have popped up with a cameo on the wildly popular HBO series.

'Game of Thrones' Season 8, Episode 5 recap: Just one long 80-minute 'AAAAHHH!!!'

HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.

Rodgers made a blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it appearance as one of the extras on the show.

Rodgers posted about it on his official Instagram account.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight," Rodgers wrote in the caption of a photo showing him in costume.

Television sports reporter Lily Zhao posted video of Rodgers, in costume, talking about his bit part on the show.

"I was helping a woman, who was injured... then the hell with her I'm getting out of there," Rodgers said in the video.

Rodgers joins several other famous folks who have snagged cameos including singers Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran and "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Rob McElhenney.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events