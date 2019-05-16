A woman was beaten to death with an electric scooter, police say

A woman was attacked and beaten to death with an electric scooter as she was walking down a street in Long Beach, California, authorities said.

The woman, 63-year-old Rosa Elena Hernandez, lived in Long Beach, police said. A family member said she went by the name by Rosa Manjarrez.

Police said an attacker assaulted Manjarrez and, after a bystander tried to intervene, the man used a nearby Bird rental scooter as a weapon to continue assaulting her. Manjarrez suffered significant injuries to her upper torso and was declared dead at the scene.

A suspect, identified by police as 27-year-old Amad Rashad Redding, was taken into custody and faces a murder charge following the attack. He is being held on $2 million bail at the Long Beach City Jail, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department.

Gabriel Luquin, a friend of the dead woman, told CNN affiliate KTLA5 that Manjarrez had been eating with friends who live on the street where she was attacked. She was heading home when the attack happened.

Daughter Linda Lorena Lopez Manjarrez said her mom was "the best" and always supported her family. "My mother was always happy and supporting her family. She didn't have issues with anybody," Lopez Manjarrez said.

"It's such a terrible loss; I wish it wasn't true."

Bird said in a statement that the company is cooperating with the criminal investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by this act of violence and our hearts and thoughts go out to the victim and her family," a Bird spokeswoman said. "We will work with local law enforcement to help with the investigation into this tragedy."

An online fundraiser by Manjarrez's family for funeral expenses has raised more than $2,000.