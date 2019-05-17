Clear

This is where the Israeli spacecraft crashed into the moon

Article Image

Israel's Beresheet, the first privately-funded mission to the moon, crashed on the lunar surface. The spacecraft aimed to perform a soft landing on the moon and would have made Israel the fourth country to do so.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

On April 11, the Israeli Beresheet spacecraft attempted to land on the moon in the ancient volcanic field called the Sea of Serenity -- but it crashed instead. Now, NASA has released images that helped researchers discover the crash site.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been orbiting for a decade, passed over the landing site April 22 and took images.

The photos, taken from 56 miles above the surface, feature a telling smudge 32.8 feet wide. There's a halo of lighter, more reflective material around the dark smudge, suggesting that the soil around the landing site smoothed out as it was blown away, the agency said.

It's not known whether the impact created a crater on the lunar surface. If there is one, it isn't visible in the photos, but that could be due to the distance. It's also possible that the impact formed only an indent, rather than a crater, because the spacecraft was lightweight and had a low velocity and a low approach angle, compared with a dense meteoroid of similar size.

The moon is impacted by material from space all the time, leaving craters behind. When the orbiter passes over the area again Sunday, it will record more images to look for a crater.

Beresheet was privately funded by nonprofit SpaceIL. Things went well during the descent, but then officials on Earth lost contact with the spacecraft.

After the crash, the company behind the $100 million spacecraft said its engineers believe that a technical glitch caused the main engine to shut down and later "made it impossible to slow the spacecraft's descent."

The spacecraft's first technical issue occurred at 14 kilometers (about 8.7 miles) above the moon, SpaceIL officials said. Beresheet then lost communications with the control room in Israel during the landing sequence.

Engineers were able to restart communications with the spacecraft, but officials said it was too late; it was moving too fast to land properly.

Beresheet was the first privately funded moon mission. Its name was a reference to the first words of the Bible in Hebrew, which translates to "In the beginning."

The spacecraft was launched in February and went on a seven-week journey to reach the moon. It circled the Earth multiple times before being "slingshotted" to the moon, traveling about 4 million miles in the process.

If the Israeli team had been successful, it would have been the first private enterprise to make a controlled moon landing, with the smallest spacecraft and the smallest budget.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Another hot and humid day on Friday but things will begin to change heading into the weekend with thunderstorms returning to the forecast. For this evening, there weather will be quiet and warm with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events