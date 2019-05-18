Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Authorities searching for missing person on Missouri River Full Story

At least 7 people shot at a house party near Ball State University in Indiana

Article Image

At least seven people were shot at a house party near Ball State University, authorities said.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Sheena Jones and Christina Maxouris, CNN

At least seven people were shot at a house party near Ball State University early Saturday, authorities said.

The victims include at least three people who suffered life-threatening injuries, Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said. Four others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The partygoers included students and locals, he said.

The shooting was about a three -minute drive to the University. The wounded were transported to a hospital in Muncie, Indiana, Police Lt. Ryan Trissel said.

The university said there was no ongoing threat to campus.

"Resume normal activities," it said on Twitter.

Developing story - more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
After a round of showers this morning, the skies have cleared out and now we keep an eye on the forecast for this afternoon as more thunderstorms are likely develop and could become strong to severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events