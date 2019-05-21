'Downton Abbey' movie trailer gets royal treatment

It will soon be time to revisit the halls of "Downton Abbey."

The full trailer for the eagerly awaited movie based on the popular television series dropped Tuesday.

Here's what we know so far:

The film is set in 1927 and according to the trailer, the plot revolves around the King and Queen of England coming to the estate for a visit.

The scrambling to get Downton Abbey ready for the royals means the major stars of the show are in the movie. There's even a return by former butler Charles Carson (played by Jim Carter).

Set at the turn of the 20th century, the beloved British series ran for six seasons until 2015 and focused on the wealthy Crawley family and their servants.

There was much mourning among devotees of the show when it ended and the tag line of the film will be a welcome one for those who miss the show: "We've been expecting you."

The "Downton Abbey" movie hits theaters on September 20.