Clear

Rare eastern black rhinoceros is born at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

Article Image

After a long wait, a healthy eastern black rhino was born in Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Gabrielle Sorto, CNN

A rare baby rhino was born after over a year of waiting for its big arrival.

On Sunday, the mother, Kapuki, 13, gave birth to the as-yet unnamed baby rhino at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

"After 15 months of pregnancy and a relatively quick labor, we're excited to announce Kapuki gave birth!" the zoo announced on Twitter. "Kapuki's maternal instincts kicked right in and she has been seen tending to the calf."

Animal care and the veterinary team are monitoring Kapuki and the calf from a remote camera to give them time to bond privately. They will only intervene if they see a crisis developing. The animals will not be visible to the public until further notice, the zoo told CNN.

It's not yet been determined if the calf is a male or female.

The first 48 hours of a calf's life are critical, the zoo said. The baby rhino has already reached important milestones including nursing and standing. The calf stood up at only 53 minutes of age, an impressive feat, even for a rhino. The zoo says it remains "cautiously optimistic."

The birth doesn't just mean there will be another cute animal to see at the zoo. It also represents the "preservation of a critically endangered species that faces a lot of challenges," Curator of Mammals Mike Murray said in March when the zoo announced Kapuki's pregnancy.

The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered sub-species of the black rhinoceros, with the population of black rhinos only at 5,000-5,400. The number of black rhinos dropped by 98% between 1960 and 1995, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Since then, their population has made a huge comeback, thanks to conservation efforts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events