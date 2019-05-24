Clear

Adam Levine is leaving 'The Voice'

Article Image

CNN chats with judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

After 16 seasons and a major bromance with fellow coach Blake Shelton, Adam Levine is leaving "The Voice."

The news was announced Friday on NBC's "Today" by "Voice" host Carson Daly.

Daly noted that the Maroon 5 frontman was one of the original coaches to launch the reality singing competition and has notched three victories on the show.

"He'll always be a cherished member of 'The Voice' family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best," Daly said.

Levine had previously been announced as returning for Season 17 of "The Voice," along with Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson tweeted Friday about Levine's departure.

"Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he's been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he's not there," she tweeted. "To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!"

Former coach Gwen Stefani will return to take over Levine's chair. Stefani is dating Shelton, whom she met during her time on the show.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We once again dealt with heavy rain and thunderstorms this Friday morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area. The activity with push east by late morning before another round pushes through Friday afternoon. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday and as well into our Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events