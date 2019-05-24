A 16-year-old's MAGA hat was blurred out of his high school yearbook

All Jeremy Gebhart wanted to do was show his support for President Donald Trump.

During spirit week at Littlestown High School, near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, the 16-year-old and a friend wore hats with the embroidered words: "Trump: Make America Great Again."

The boys' photo ended up in the high school's yearbook, but with a slight change. The MAGA embroidery was blurred out in their photo so it only appeared as if they were wearing red hats, according to CNN affiliate WPMT-TV.

Jeremy says the move violates his First Amendment rights.

"Everybody has First Amendment rights, freedom of speech, and they are allowed to think what they want and say what they want, but they aren't allowed to take that away from other people," Jeremy told the affiliate.

His mother, Lorraine Gebhart, told WPMT she was "infuriated" because her son wears the hat to show support for the President.

"He's not doing anything illegal -- he's wearing a hat of support," she said.

Gebhart said she believes someone blurred out the MAGA hats in order to "make their own statement."

"It's OK to disagree with people's views, but what's not OK is taking your freedom of speech and using it to take away someone else's," she said.

Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Christopher Bigger released a statement Thursday saying he was aware of the situation and that "a mistake was made."

"The mistake was not noticed during the editorial preview process prior to print," Bigger's statement read. "We apologize on behalf of the yearbook club. It is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech."

School officials told WPMT the incident is under investigation.

CNN reached out to Gebhart, who said she was "satisfied with the school district apologizing."

She also told WPMT she had a message for the person who blurred her son's hat.

"You did not silence us."