'Blue's Clues' is returning and people have mixed feelings about it

Article Image

Nickelodeon is bringing back its hit children's TV show, "Blue's Clues," with a new star and a computer-generated pup.

Posted: May 29, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Everything old is new again and for some of those who loved "Blue's Clues" it's a little woof.

Nickelodeon is rebooting the beloved children's show with a new host and a CGI blue pup.

The network released a sneak peek trailer Tuesday of "Blue's Clues & You" with host Joshua Dela Cruz.

"Cue the childhood memories! Blue and her crew are back with their new pal, Josh!," its Nick Jr. channel tweeted. "Check out this first look of Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues & You!"

Reactions were mixed, with some lamenting that they missed the original host, Steven Michael Burns.

"Blue's clues just don't hit the same when Steve's not there," one person tweeted.

But there were also plenty of people who were excited about the show's return, including the added diversity of Broadway actor Cruz, a Filipino American, as host.

Nickelodeon announced last year it would be bringing the live action show back with Cruz who was in "Disney's Aladdin" on Broadway as the understudy for Aladdin and a member of the ensemble.

"The search for the new host of Blue's Clues & You was no small task, but we knew as soon as we met Josh that he was the perfect choice," Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, executive vice president, Talent, Music and Events, Nickelodeon Group said at the time.

"From his genuineness to his comedic timing and range, there was no doubt that he could carry the show on for the next generation of preschoolers."

