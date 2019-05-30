Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joe Jonas says Diplo 'ruined' his wedding to Sophie Turner

Article Image

Joe Jonas talks about how he felt when he learned his and Sophie Turner's wedding ceremony was being live streamed on social media by DJ Diplo.

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

You may want to reconsider inviting Diplo to your wedding if you intend on keeping it private.

The Jonas Brothers sat down for an interview with the London show "Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp" and Joe Jonas talked about how the DJ/producer "ruined" Jonas' private wedding to Sophie Turner.

The singer and the "Game of Thrones" star got hitched earlier this month in Las Vegas and, according to Jonas, Diplo live streamed the ceremony on his Instagram stories.

Jonas joked "He did ruin it."

"I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old," Jonas said. "He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters."

Great for the wedding album, right?

Jonas said he and Turner laughed about the whole thing.

"We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous," Jonas said. "I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he's like, 'Gonna hit this wedding right quick.'"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
We'll have very scattered chances of rain for Thursday, but we will be dry for the most part. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events