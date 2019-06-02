Clear

Andy Ruiz Jr. becomes the heavyweight world champion after stunning TKO upset

Article Image

Andy Ruiz Jr. became the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion after a stunning upset victory over British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 1:40 AM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Andy Ruiz Jr. became the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion Saturday after a stunning upset victory over British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz, 29, won via a seventh round technical knockout at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ruiz knocked Joshua down twice in the third round and two more times in the seventh round before referee Mike Griffin put an end to the fight.

Joshua, 29, was making his US debut and defending his International Boxing Federation, International Boxing Organization, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization World Heavyweight titles against Ruiz before the loss.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
After avoiding rain on Saturday, the weather stays quiet. Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events