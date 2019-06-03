5 things to know for June 3: Trump, Virginia Beach, economy, Boeing, missing climbers

In the nation's heartland, people are struggling to put their lives back together after devastating tornadoes and floods. Here's how you can help them. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. President Trump

President Trump landed in the United Kingdom earlier this morning, the start of a three-day state visit, and he hadn't even landed on the ground before he started tossing out insults on Twitter. He slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a frequent Trump critic, by calling him a "stone cold loser" and mocking his height. Khan had criticized Trump over the weekend, comparing his language to that of a 20th century fascist. A spokesperson for Khan said Trump's "childish insults" were "beneath the President of the United States."

Trump's shattering of diplomatic etiquette started before he left the US when, in an interview with a pair of British newspapers, the President waded into UK domestic politics. He also took a swipe at the newest royal, Meghan Markle, by calling the Duchess of Sussex "nasty." He later said he never said that, but it's right there on video. Trump's visit will also include a trip to Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth, a news conference with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and an observance of the 75th anniversary of D-Day on England's south coast. Keep up with the latest on Trump's visit here.

2. Virginia Beach mass shooting

The city of Virginia Beach starts the workweek on a list nobody wants to be on: the site of a mass shooting. Twelve people were killed Friday when a gunman -- a veteran city engineer who had resigned hours earlier -- opened fire inside a public works building. He shot indiscriminately at victims on three floors. People rushed to nearby buildings, stacked desks against office doors and hid in closets. The sound of screams rang in their ears. Some held hands in silence or sent desperate text messages to loved ones. The shooter was killed in a gun battle with police after the deadliest massacre in the country this year. Authorities are still searching for a motive.

We now know the names of the 12 victims. All but one were city employees. The victims were Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Crustinger Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua O. Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer, Robert "Bobby" Williams and Herbert "Bert" Snelling. You can read more about them here. Today students and staff at Virginia Beach schools are encouraged to wear blue in honor of the victims.

3. Economy

US business leaders are worried about a recession popping up by the end of 2020, a new report says. Their main worry: tariffs and the Trump administration's protectionist trade policy. The report, from the National Association for Business Economics, is based on interviews with 53 economists and is considered a leading barometer of where the business community thinks the economy is headed. The survey's respondents think the risk of a recession starting this year is low. They put it at only a 15% chance. But the economists peg the chances of a major slowdown starting by the end of 2020 at 60%.

4. Boeing

Boeing has problems beyond its troubled 737 Max planes. The aircraft maker said some of its 737 planes, including many of the now-grounded 737 Max planes, may have faulty parts on their wings. The faulty parts could fail prematurely or crack. The FAA said a part failure would not bring down a plane, but it could damage an aircraft while in flight. Boeing, working with the FAA, is asking airlines to inspect the 737s in their fleets. Boeing is still working to get the 737 Max planes back in the air. They were grounded worldwide after the fatal crashes of an Ethiopian Airlines jet and a Lion Air jet.

5. Missing mountain climbers

There's a potential clue in the search for eight mountain climbers who went missing on a peak in the Indian Himalayas. But it's a disturbing one. A helicopter search team spotted a backpack in the snow on the peak. The fear is that the climbers were caught up in a big avalanche. "The chances of survival are almost zero now," an Indian official said. The team of climbers -- four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and their Indian liaison officer -- disappeared a week ago in the region of Nanda Devi East mountain, one of the highest peaks in India at just over 24,000 feet. The rescue effort has been hampered by heavy rain and high winds.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Star power

Khloe Kardashian has done many things in her life. But going to the prom wasn't one of them, until the 34-year-old reality star went to one with a fan.

What's my name?

Turns out we've been saying Rihanna's name wrong all of these years. It's pronounced "ree-ANN-uh" and not "ree-AH-nuh." Well now you know.

Age ain't nothing but a number

In South Korea, you're considered a 1-year-old the day you are born. Wait, what?

Toronto Raptors, beware

Has the Drake curse struck again? Well, boxer Anthony Joshua was pretty confident before losing his heavyweight title fight over the weekend.

HAPPENING LATER

Stopping the music?

Apple's World Wide Developers Conference starts today, and one of the expected announcements is the official end of iTunes.

TODAY'S QUOTE

I'm so proud to say the words 'MSD Strong.'

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, who was a surprise speaker at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's graduation ceremony

TODAY'S NUMBER

$344.6 million

The value of the winning ticket in the weekend's Powerball drawing. The ticket was sold in North Carolina.

