Clear

Khloe Kardashian attends her first prom with a fan

Article Image

Khloé Kardashian attended her very first high school prom. The 34-year-old reality star went with a super fan, whom she called "THE BEST date ever."

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 11:20 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou, CNN

At the age of 34, Khloé Kardashian finally attended her first high school prom, thanks to an invite from a fan.

The reality star accompanied a student named Narbeh to his dance at Hoover High School in Glendale, California, on Saturday.

"My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash !!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date???" Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

Narbeh, who runs Kardashian fan accounts on Twitter and Instagram, also shared photos of himself and his date dressed in matching black attire. His Instagram fan account dedicated to the famous family has about 240,000 followers.

The pair went through the typical prom rituals, including snapping photos before the dance, pinning on the boutonniere and corsage, and taking pictures in a photo booth at the event. Kardashian also met Narbeh's family.

Taking Kardashian as his date was an unforgettable experience, Narbeh said in an Instagram post.

"Wow. Sharing my prom with @khloekardashian was an over the moon experience for me."

Narbeh previously met Kardashian in 2018 and the two have exchanged messages online, including when the star wished him happy birthday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
After a spectacular weekend with our weather, rain is back in the forecast for almost the entire work week ahead.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events