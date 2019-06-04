Clear

Miley Cyrus grabbed around neck, kissed by overzealous fan in Spain

Article Image

Miley Cyrus was grabbed and kissed by an apparent fan while walking through a crowd in Barcelona, Spain over the weekend.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Miley Cyrus was grabbed and kissed by an overzealous apparent fan while walking through a crowd in Barcelona, Spain over the weekend.

The singer was surrounded by security as she made her way through a group of supporters, but the man managed to hook his arm around Cyrus, grab her hair and plant a kiss on her.

Cyrus quickly got loose and her team separated her from the man. Her husband, Liam Hemsworth, who had been walking in front of Cyrus, turned to put his arm around her and guide her through the crowd.

A witness posted video of the incident on Twitter.

Cyrus had been in Barcelona for Primavera Sound Festival. She was promoting her new album, "She is Coming."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Heading into Tuesday, more storm chances are in the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center does have a slight risk for severe weather in place so this is a forecast that we will be keeping a very close eye on. Main threats are looking to be some gusty winds and quarter size hail.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events