Tracy Morgan gets in a crash right after buying a $2 million Bugatti

Article Image

Actor Tracy Morgan says he is "totally fine" after his new $2 million Bugatti supercar was involved in an accident less than an hour after purchase.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Tracy Morgan is fine, but we will have to wait and see about his ride.

The star of "The Last O.G." got into an accident Tuesday after reportedly just purchasing a $2 million Bugatti supercar.

According to the New York Daily News, the 50-year-old actor was sideswiped by a woman driving a Honda CR-V in New York's Hell's Kitchen.

Morgan was half a mile from the dealership where he purchased the vehicle.

He tweeted that he was OK.

"Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine," Morgan tweeted. "My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all."

The crash came a few days shy of the five-year anniversary of the 2014 accident that critically injured Morgan after a Walmart truck struck a limo van in which he and some others were traveling.

Comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair was killed in the crash.

Michael Sexton, the Bugatti sales manager at Manhattan Motorcars, told the paper that Morgan had purchased the convertible about 30 minutes before Tuesday's accident.

"This was his dream car," Sexton told the Daily News. "He was talking about it all weekend."

At least Morgan had something to celebrate Tuesday.

His TBS series, "The Last O.G.," aired its second season finale.

TBS is owned by CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia.

CNN has reached out to Morgan's rep for comment. Manhattan Motorcars declined to comment.

