Clear

Howie Mandel awards 'electric' singer with Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent'

Article Image

"America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel stepped on the golden buzzer to advance Joseph Allen after the singer said he wanted to leave his footprint on the world.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey

"America's Got talent" judge Howie Mandel used his foot to tap his Golden Buzzer for a singer/songwriter he called "electric" on Tuesday night.

Mandel was so moved by 21-year-old Texas native Joseph Allen, he hopped on the judges table in excitement and sent him straight to the live rounds.

"From the moment you walked out, your smile is electric. You walked out with such exuberance, and that's what life is," Mandel told Allen. "Life is a series of moments, people at home are talking about this moment. People in this room are talking about this moment."

Allen, who is a student in Phoenix, Arizona, told the audience he's hoping to move the world with his voice. He sang an original rap-ballad number for the crowd.

"I see myself as someone who can make a major impact in the world and I just want to see how much of a footprint I can leave on Earth before I leave," Allen said.

Following his performance, Mandel was so excited he climbed on top of the judges' table and stepped on the Golden Buzzer with his foot.

"You said you want to leave a footprint, well I'm going to give you the footprint you need," he said.

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
A very warm June day is ahead for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas for your Wednesday. We are already waking up to temperatures this morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. With the southwest winds continuing to usher in moist, warm air expect temperatures by the afternoon to climb up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events