Jennifer Aniston now says she's up for a 'Friends' reunion

Article Image

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Aniston said that she and other members of the cast are open to a "Friends" reunion.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Are we getting a "Friends" reunion or not?

For years, star Jennifer Aniston and some of her fellow castmates have said it's not happening.

Jennifer Aniston dashes 'Friends' reunion hopes

But that may be changing as we approach the popular series' 25th anniversary.

In a clip released ahead of Aniston's appearance Wednesday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actress gave those wishing the group will be there for them some hope.

"Listen, I told you this, I would do it," Aniston told DeGeneres. "The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure."

That's not what she told ITV in 2016, however.

"I don't know what we would do," she said then. "I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic, you know?"

The following year, Aniston's costar, Matthew Perry, sounded equally doubtful about a reunion.

Why a 'Friends' reunion keeps Matthew Perry up at night

"When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do 'Friends' again and nobody cares," Perry, who played Chandler Bing, told Variety in 2017. "We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it."

We are waking up once again to a few showers and thunderstorms this Thursday morning across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Just the beginning of an unsettled weather day ahead for us as a low pressure system pushes into the Central Plains, giving us additional scattered rain & storm chances this afternoon into the evening hours.
