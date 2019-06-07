5 things to know for June 7: Mexico tariffs, Biden, Saudi Arabia, robocalls, Dr. John

Want to see the world's tallest sandcastle? It's almost 60 feet tall and sits on the shores of the Baltic Sea in Germany.

1. Mexico and tariffs

Time is running short for the US and Mexico to strike a deal to avoid tariffs on Mexican imports. Officials from both countries negotiated yesterday into the evening, but no deal has been reached yet. Talks resume today. President Trump threatened to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports starting Monday if Mexico doesn't do more to stem the tide of Central American migrants that end up on the southern US border. For that to happen, the President must sign an executive order today. American importers have warned the White House and Congress that tariffs could unleash a logistical nightmare.

2. Campaign 2020

Well, that was fast. Just a day after reaffirming his support for the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funds for being used for most abortions, Democratic front-runner Joe Biden changed his tune. "If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's ZIP code," Biden said last night during a fundraiser in Atlanta. Biden flipped his script after getting pummeled by his 2020 rivals and groups like Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America. Before he made the announcement, CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp had wondered what the point of Biden's candidacy would be if he caved on this issue.

3. Saudi Arabia

The person thought to be Saudi Arabia's youngest political prisoner is just 18 years old. He's on trial on terrorism charges, and if he's convicted, he faces the death penalty, imposed in the harshest way. Some of the crimes Murtaja Qureiris is accused of committing happened when he was 10, but that doesn't matter in his country. As a boy, Qureiris participated in Arab Spring protests, and he was arrested at 13. He previously confessed to the charges but now says he did so under duress and denies them. Saudi Arabia has one of the highest execution rates in the world and has frequently been criticized by rights groups for executing people who were minors at the time of the crimes.

4. Robocalls

Did the FCC just save us all from the scourge of robocalls? Maybe. Agency officials voted to give wireless carriers the OK to block unwanted robocalls automatically for customers. We don't have to tell you what a problem these calls are. They interrupt our dinners, and lots of them are used to try to scam us. Americans get about 5 billion robocalls a month, one industry estimate says. Now, it's up to the wireless carriers to decide if they want to do this as their default (why wouldn't they?), but there are concerns that some may charge customers to block the calls.

5. Dr. John

An important part of the melodic gumbo that is New Orleans' music scene is the magic of Dr. John. The six-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member died of a heart attack at the age of 77. Dr. John, whose real name was Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., was a New Orleans native, and his music was just as vibrant as his hometown. He started out as a songwriter and guitarist in the 1950s before playing with Aretha Franklin and the Rolling Stones. His biggest hit was "Right Place Wrong Time," which was a Top 10 tune in 1973. He won his last Grammy in 2012, for his blues album, "Locked Down."

THIS JUST IN ...

Terror plot foiled?

A man has been arrested after authorities said he was trying to buy grenades to be used in an attack on New York's Time Square. The suspect reportedly wanted to throw explosives at people.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Find another way

So, you're an actor and you want to get Tyler Perry's attention. Don't go out and spend money on billboards, like this woman did.

Maybe he should buy a lottery ticket

The small museum in Canada had been trying to open an old safe since the '70s. A tourist's lucky guess cracked the code on his first try.

To infinity and beyond

Want to swim in the world's first infinity pool with breathtaking 360-degree views and a staircase that rises out of the waters? Head to London.

Too close for comfort

An asteroid the size of a football field is speeding towards Earth, but it'll (probably) miss us by just this much.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes."

Dolly Parton, explaining to The New York Times why she's never ridden any rides at her Dollywood theme park

AND FINALLY

Road warriors

You never know what you'll run into when you're commuting. In Alaska, it could be a whole family of bears. (Click to view.)