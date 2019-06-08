Clear

Fire consumes 6,000 acres in Tonto National Forest in Arizona

Article Image

CNN's Allison Chinchar explains why wildfire season in the US is lasting longer and burning more acres of land than ever.

Posted By: By Tina Burnside and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Firefighters are still working to contain a fast-moving wildfire in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

The Mountain Fire, which was reported Friday afternoon, has burned about 6,200 acres in the national forest northeast of Phoenix, according to InciWeb, an interagency emergency management service.

The fire was human-caused, officials said, without providing more details.

Strong winds are making it difficult to fight the fire, CNN affiliate KPHO reported.

Day-use areas and campgrounds near Horseshoe and Bartlett lakes have been closed, creating long lines of vehicles leaving the park, KPHO reported. The national forest covers about 3 million acres and is a popular recreational spot.

Eight engines and three crews were fighting the fire Saturday morning, along with air tankers and helicopters dipping water out of Bartlett Lake. More resources have been ordered.

Waking up Saturday morning to blue skies and mild temperatures and the weather is going to stay nice throughout the day. Heading into the afternoon, there could be a few clouds but overall it will be a sunny day with mild temperatures in the mid 80s.
