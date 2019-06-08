Firefighters are still working to contain a fast-moving wildfire in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
The Mountain Fire, which was reported Friday afternoon, has burned about 6,200 acres in the national forest northeast of Phoenix, according to InciWeb, an interagency emergency management service.
The fire was human-caused, officials said, without providing more details.
Strong winds are making it difficult to fight the fire, CNN affiliate KPHO reported.
Day-use areas and campgrounds near Horseshoe and Bartlett lakes have been closed, creating long lines of vehicles leaving the park, KPHO reported. The national forest covers about 3 million acres and is a popular recreational spot.
Eight engines and three crews were fighting the fire Saturday morning, along with air tankers and helicopters dipping water out of Bartlett Lake. More resources have been ordered.
Related Content
- Fire consumes 6,000 acres in Tonto National Forest in Arizona
- Colorado national forest closes due to wildfire that burned over 22,000 acres
- Lawsuit claims CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6,000 customers
- "Comercio tonto": Trump continúa desgarrando el G7 con una lluvia de tuits
- Reynolds Lake fire grows to 1000+ acres
- Massive fire consumes home in Westbrook
- 6,000 Washington teachers go on strike, causing kids to miss their first day of school
- Bitcoin plunges below $6,000 to lowest level in more than a year
- Crews locate 2 lost hikers in Pisgah National Forest