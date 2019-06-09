Clear

Rapper found dead from gunshot wounds after his car crashes in Maryland

Police found Maryland rapper Edward Montre Seay, 32, or Tre Da Kid, dead in Annapolis. Officials responded to calls about shots fired where they found a single vehicle crashed at the scene.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Jun 9, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

A Maryland rapper was shot and killed in Annapolis over the weekend.

Officers received a call about shots fired and found a single vehicle crashed at the scene Saturday. The only occupant of that vehicle, Edward Montre Seay, 32, of Chester, died from gunshot wounds, police said.

Seay was also a rapper who went by the stage name Tre Da Kid, said Sgt. Amy Miguez of Annapolis police. He gained national attention in 2016 after winning Verizon's #Freestyle50 rap contest.

According to Verizon's website, he won $10,000 and a deal with a hip-hop label 300 Entertainment.

"Tre impressed the judges with his delivery, showmanship and off-the-dome creativity," Kevin Liles, co-founder of 300 Entertainment, said at the time.

The single from his victory was called "Run It," and was released in 2017.

"This is seriously a dream come true," he told Verizon at the time. Verizon said Seay started rapping at age 6, and was also a finalist in a BET freestyle competition in 2011.

A cold front is expected to move through the area today bringing cloudy skies, a slight chance for rain, and cooling temperatures. Temperatures before noon will be in the 70s and then cool down into the 60s after noon. The rain chance is low but a few isolated showers are possible as the cold front moves through.
