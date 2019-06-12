Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The SkyDeck ledge of the Willis Tower cracks under visitors' feet

Article Image

Visitors to the Willis Tower's SkyDeck got an extra scare when the attraction's protective layer covering the glass splintered into thousands of pieces.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Sophie Sherry and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Visitors to the Willis Tower's SkyDeck got an extra scare Monday when the attraction's protective layer covering the glass splintered into thousands of pieces.

The Willis Tower told CNN affiliate WBBM no one was in any danger, as the protective layer did what it was supposed to do.

Chicago-area resident Jesus Pintado captured the harrowing moment on video.

"There was a woman with two kids and they looked really pale and scared because the floor just cracked," Pintado told WBBM.

The glass sightseeing box extends from the 103rd floor of Willis Tower in Chicago and attracts about 1.5 million visitors each year.

The ledge is designed to hold up to five tons and its protective coating is intended to keep the ledge from scratching.

The protective layer cracked before in May 2014, creating a similar panic.

In 2014, tourist Alejandro Garibay told CNN affiliate WGN he saw lines forming in the glass and immediately moved from the ledge.

There was no immediate danger in that case either.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
A few thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. There could be some heavy rain and small hail with the stronger storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events