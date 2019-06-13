Clear

'Counting On' grandmother Mary Duggar dies after falling into pool

Article Image

Mary Duggar, also known as Grandma on TLC's reality shows "Counting On" and "19 Kids and Counting," passed on June 9 after a pool accident at her home.

Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Mary Duggar, the grandmother of the 19 Duggar children of TLC's "Counting On," died of an accidental drowning after she fell into a pool at her home in Arkansas on Sunday.

She was 78.

Duggar slipped and fell into the pool and drowned, Washington County coroner Roger Morris told CNN. Her daughter Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene.

Morris said Duggar experienced a "few health issues" before her death.

The family shared the news of her passing on their official Facebook page.

Duggar is survived by two children, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, the family said. She was married to Jimmy Lee Duggar for 48 years until his death in 2009.

Granddaughter Jana said in an Instagram post she'd attended church with Duggar earlier that morning.

"Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face! I'd say that's probably how she would've chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick."

On her blog, granddaughter Jill Dillard remembered Duggar as an "amazing working mom and grandma" who never retired as a real estate broker.

TLC expressed "deepest sympathies" to the Duggar family.


