5 things to know for June 14: Iran, White House, vaccines, Sudan, moon landing

For the first time, the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy is headed north of the border. The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors to win Canada's first NBA championship.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Tanker attacks

The US military released a video that it says shows an Iranian navy boat removing an unexploded mine from the hull of a chemical tanker. It was one of the two vessels attacked yesterday in the Gulf of Oman. The US blames Iran for the attacks, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the assessment was based on intelligence. Iran rejects the accusations, calling them "unfounded." Tensions are extremely high right now between the US and Iran. Just last month it was announced that the Pentagon was sending an aircraft carrier strike group and bomber task force to the region to counter warnings from Iran.

2. White House

Sarah Sanders is headed for the exits. The White House press secretary will leave her job at the end of the month. She'll probably be best remembered for what didn't happen a lot during her tenure: press briefings. When her departure was announced yesterday, it marked the 94th day since she'd last appeared behind the podium in the White House briefing room. When she did, she was a combative defender of President Trump, who praised her as a "warrior." Sanders is headed back home to Arkansas; she's reportedly talked about running for governor.

Meanwhile, the US Office of Special Counsel says White House adviser Kellyanne Conway shouldn't work for the government anymore because she violated the Hatch Act during TV appearances. That's a 1939 law that bars federal employees from engaging in partisan politics while serving in their official roles. The rule is a workplace guideline, and violating it is not a crime. The counsel's office (no connection to Robert Mueller) said Conway broke the rule by trashing Democratic presidential candidates. The White House pushed back, saying Conway's actions aren't violations. The final decision on Conway's job rests with the President, who is unlikely to remove her.

3. Vaccinations

New York becomes the latest state to remove nonmedical exemptions from school vaccination requirements. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, signed legislation that requires schoolchildren to be vaccinated, even if their parents have religious objections. Maine, Mississippi, West Virginia and California have similar laws on the books. New York is Ground Zero in the US measles outbreak, with 1,022 cases confirmed this year in 28 states. That's the most cases reported in the country since 1992 and since the measles virus was declared eliminated in the US in 2000.

4. Sudan

Many of you have emailed us wanting more information on the situation in Sudan. After longtime leader Omar al-Bashir was kicked out of power in April, things turned violent as soldiers and paramilitary groups opened fire on pro-democracy protesters holding a sit-in in the capital of Khartoum. At least 118 people were killed, though many fear the death toll could be much higher. And there are reports of other atrocities. Some at the UN fear Sudan is sliding into a "human rights abyss." Click here for an explainer on what's going on and what the US is doing about it, including naming a special envoy. And here's how you can help the people of Sudan, including turning your social media profile blue.

5. Moon landing

America wants to go back to the moon in five years, and we're finally getting some idea of how much it's going to cost. NASA will need from $20 billion to $30 billion for the moon project, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told CNN. That means NASA would need $4 billion to $6 billion added per year to its $20 billion annual budget. It's the first time the space agency has shared a cost estimate for the moon program, called Artemis (after the Greek goddess of the moon). NASA wants to send two astronauts: a man and a woman.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We cannot provide the citizens of Flint the investigation they rightly deserve by continuing to build on a flawed foundation."

Michigan prosecutors, announcing that all pending criminal charges in the Flint water crisis have been dropped. They say they will restart the investigation.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

No more fears

She's 12 years old and battling an autoimmune disease. She's also afraid of IVs. So, she designed a teddy bear that can disguise them.

Attention all Swifties

This is not a drill. Taylor Swift took to Instagram Live to announce that her new album, called "Lover," comes out in August. That is all.

Sweet ride

The Uber driver drove the elderly vet home from the hospital and saw the terrible conditions he lived in. So, she found a way to help him.

Good girl

Karma the Belgian Malinois was abandoned by her owner. Now, she's a Colorado police department's best friend.

Honorary Avenger

Meet the Florida construction supervisor who's seen "Avengers: Endgame" 114 times and counting -- all in a bid to break a Guinness World Record.

TOTAL RECALL

Quiz time

This former late night host slammed lawmakers who didn't show up to the hearing for reauthorizing the 9/11 victim compensation fund.

A. Bill Maher

B. John Oliver

C. Stephen Colbert

D. Jon Stewart

Play "Total Recall," CNN's weekly news quiz, to see if your answer is correct.

TODAY'S NUMBER

600

The number of companies -- including Walmart, Target and Costco -- that sent a letter to the White House, warning the Trump administration that tariffs on China will hurt the US economy

AND FINALLY

Now boarding

Meet the man who builds the world's most detailed paper planes. (Click to view.)