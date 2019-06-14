Clear

Grown-up Danny is as well adjusted as you'd imagine in 'Shining' sequel trailer

Warner Brothers has released the trailer for "Doctor Sleep," the sequel to the 1980 thriller "The Shining."

Posted: Jun 14, 2019
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 2:40 PM
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

If you thought your therapy bills were high, meet Danny Torrance.

When Danny was a kid, his family checked into the Overlook Hotel and stuff went down.

"Doctor Sleep," from director Mike Flanagan, picks up 40 years later. A trailer for the film was released on Thursday.

In the movie, Danny (played by Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl, Abra (Kyliegh Curran), who possesses the same power as he does, referred to by Danny as the shine.

Danny soon learns that Abra is on the run from a group called The True Knot, who seek people with the shine power in hopes of gaining immortality. A battles ensure, including one between Danny and his past.

"Doctor Sleep" is based on "The Shining" sequel of the same name from author Stephen King.

The sequel film will hit theaters a little more than 39 years since the film starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall debuted.

"Doctor Sleep" is set to be released on November 8.

We are waking up to an increase in clouds this Friday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. For our Friday, we will see an opportunity for some scattered showers & thunderstorms. Best chance for rain will be during the evening into the overnight hours. Highs will likely be in the middle to upper 70s.
