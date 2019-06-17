Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gary Woodland wins 119th US Open, his first major title

Article Image

Gary Woodland outlasts Brooks Koepka to win his first major championship

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 5:40 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

American Gary Woodland won the 2019 United States Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sunday.

The victory secures the 35-year-old's first major career title. Woodland finished 13-under par for the championship, and held off world No. 1 Brooks Koepka in the final round.

The two-time defending champion Koepka finished second with a score of 10-under par.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, Woodland went pro in 2007. Prior to that, he played basketball at Washburn University, then transferred to the University of Kansas on a golf scholarship, according to his 2005-06 player profile at KU.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this Monday morning. Monday is looking to be another dry & quiet day for us with partly sunny skies skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south near Kansas City and the I-70 corridor so we can't rule out a slim chance for a stray shower for us. Highs are going to be a few degrees below average in the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events