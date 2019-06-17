Gary Woodland wins 119th US Open, his first major title

American Gary Woodland won the 2019 United States Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sunday.

The victory secures the 35-year-old's first major career title. Woodland finished 13-under par for the championship, and held off world No. 1 Brooks Koepka in the final round.

The two-time defending champion Koepka finished second with a score of 10-under par.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, Woodland went pro in 2007. Prior to that, he played basketball at Washburn University, then transferred to the University of Kansas on a golf scholarship, according to his 2005-06 player profile at KU.