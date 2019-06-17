Clear

One person was killed and 7 other people were shot at a graduation party

Article Image

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a graduation party in Philadelphia. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Tina Burnside, CNN

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a graduation party in Philadelphia Sunday night.

One person was killed and seven others were injured in the shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Around 60 people were at the party when shots rang out, Ross said.

Ross said that four of the victims were teens between the age of 15 to 17 who suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

An adult victim died of their injuries while three other adult victims in their twenties suffered various wounds to different parts of their bodies, Ross said.

Hours after the shooting, the crime scene looked like a trashed party with garbage strewn about, chairs overturned and several party items left behind in a field.

There was no crime scene tape and it looked as though the party-goers had just gotten up and left instead of fleeing from gunfire.

Ross says it's not clear how many shooters were involved and a motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this Monday morning. Monday is looking to be another dry & quiet day for us with partly sunny skies skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south near Kansas City and the I-70 corridor so we can't rule out a slim chance for a stray shower for us. Highs are going to be a few degrees below average in the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events