James Corden and Michelle Obama battle it out in 'Late Late Show' dodgeball game

Michelle Obama led Team USA in a game of dodgeball against Team UK, led by "The Late Late Show" host James Corden on Monday night.

What initially looks to be Corden's popular sketch "Carpool Karaoke" takes a turn when the host says he's not in the mood to listen to music. The two begin talking about which country has offered up better music, pop culture and sports, which Corden claims British people are better at than Americans.

"I don't think that's true and, if it is, you have nothing to do with it," Obama says, taking on a game of dodgeball to prove him wrong.

The former first lady led an all-female American team made up of Melissa McCarthy, Alison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe and Kate Hudson. Corden's team featured Brits Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley and "Late Late Show" band leader Reggie Watts.

"I've made some calls, and let's just say this team is going to eat them for breakfast," Obama says of her team. "You would not believe how easy it was to get people to do this. All I had to say was, 'you're going to throw a ball at James Corden.'"

It wasn't so easy to get Corden's roster together, says Styles.

"When James Corden calls you, you initially ignore the call but then he keeps calling you and then starts texting, then he shows up at your house, your work, your hairdresser, your Pilates class and your shower," he jokes.

Obama prepped her team with, "Strength is not measured by how you throw the ball. It is measured in here. When they go low, we also go low because that's how dodgeball works."

The first round left Styles alone on the court; round two McCarthy and Obama were quickly taken out, later Cumberbatch the only UK player left and Kunis and Hudson took him out, getting a win for USA.

When handing over a trophy to Team USA, Corden says, "At the end of the day,we showed kids that exercise can be fun. I can't even remember who won or lost."

"Oh, you lost. We won," Obama reminded him.