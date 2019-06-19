New projects are still coming from XXXTentacion a year after his death.
The trailer for a documentary about the slain rapper dropped Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of the day he was gunned down in an apparent robbery as he left a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
XXXTentacion: Fans sang, grieved and left notes at public memorial
The slightly more than 40-second clip finds the performer, who was born Jahseh Onfroy, speaking some eerily prophetic words.
Rapper XXXTentacion foreshadowed his own death
"There's definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion," he says in the trailer. "This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I'ma tell it."
The 20-year-old was wildly popular with his fans when he was killed.
That has not stopped since his death.
Last week Forbes reported that his single "Sad!" had passed the 1 billion-stream mark on Spotify.
"Now that 'Sad!' has joined that still-exclusive club, XXXTentacion has become the first musician to posthumously see one of their most popular tunes hit the 10-digit mark, a strange feat that no artist aims to snag, but which is a sign that their art is still immensely popular even after they are gone," the publication said.
The rapper's estate also announced a posthumous album is set to come.
No dates have been released for either the new music or the documentary.
Four men were arrested last year in connection with his killing.
Related Content
- Documentary trailer recalls XXXTentacion a year after his death
- Rapper XXXTentacion foreshadowed his own death
- El rapero XXXTentacion presagió su propia muerte
- Suspect in XXXTentacion's killing arrested in Georgia
- Documentary explores triplets' separation
- Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida, police say
- Rapper XXXTentacion had $50,000 on him when was shot dead
- Fourth suspect in XXXTentacion's killing turns himself in
- 'Three Identical Strangers' hits the documentary jackpot
- Political documentaries reap windfall from Trump era