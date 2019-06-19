Clear

Documentary trailer recalls XXXTentacion a year after his death

Article Image

The estate of rapper XXXTentacion, killed at age 20 in an apparent robbery in 2018, released a trailer for a new documentary about his life.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

New projects are still coming from XXXTentacion a year after his death.

The trailer for a documentary about the slain rapper dropped Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of the day he was gunned down in an apparent robbery as he left a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

XXXTentacion: Fans sang, grieved and left notes at public memorial

The slightly more than 40-second clip finds the performer, who was born Jahseh Onfroy, speaking some eerily prophetic words.

Rapper XXXTentacion foreshadowed his own death

"There's definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion," he says in the trailer. "This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I'ma tell it."

The 20-year-old was wildly popular with his fans when he was killed.

That has not stopped since his death.

Last week Forbes reported that his single "Sad!" had passed the 1 billion-stream mark on Spotify.

"Now that 'Sad!' has joined that still-exclusive club, XXXTentacion has become the first musician to posthumously see one of their most popular tunes hit the 10-digit mark, a strange feat that no artist aims to snag, but which is a sign that their art is still immensely popular even after they are gone," the publication said.

The rapper's estate also announced a posthumous album is set to come.

No dates have been released for either the new music or the documentary.

Four men were arrested last year in connection with his killing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Our storm system will be slow to move through the area so rain & thunderstorm chances are likely to continue throughout the day on Wednesday. The rain cooled air & cloudy cover will keep temperatures cooler in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events