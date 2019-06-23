South Bend bar shooting kills 1 person and wounds 10 more the same day as Pete Buttigieg's town hall

Eleven people were shot at a South Bend bar early Sunday, just hours before mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg gets ready to address issues in his Indiana city.

At least one person was killed in the melee at Kelly's Pub, South Bend police tweeted.

The suspect remains at large, said Jessica McBrier, spokeswoman for the St. Joseph County prosecutor's office.

Officials have not released details about the 11 shooting victims.

The melee broke out the same day Buttigieg is scheduled to speak at a town hall with South Bend's police chief.

The event, moderated by NAACP South Bend Chapter President Michael Patton, will outline the process for officer-involved shooting investigations.

Buttigieg has touted his leadership of South Bend on the presidential campaign trail. But he's come under criticism in recent weeks after an officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly breaking into cars with a knife in hand.

In response, Buttigieg canceled an appearance at a Democratic National Committee event Monday, as well as a series of fundraisers in California on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He has since directed his police chief to order all South Bend police officers to turn their body cameras on when interacting with civilians on duty,