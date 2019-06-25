A man accused of dismembering a Tinder date slashed his own throat during his murder trial

A Nebraska man accused of killing and dismembering a 24-year-old woman slashed his throat in court this week while his murder trial was underway.

"Bailey is innocent and I curse you all," defendant Aubrey Trail yelled out Monday in Saline County District Court in Nebraska, according to video from CNN affiliate KOLN in Lincoln.

"Bailey" refers to Bailey Boswell, who is also accused of first-degree murder in the death of Sydney Loofe, 24.

Security officers rushed to Trail, sitting in a wheelchair at the defense table, as he swiped at his neck with an unknown object. He was taken to a local medical center for treatment.

The outburst came as Trail faces charges of first-degree murder, improper disposal of human remains and conspiracy to commit murder in Loofe's killing, according to court documents.

Loofe's family reported her missing to Lincoln police in November 2017, police said. After an extensive search, her body was found in rural Clay County.

Judge Vicky L. Johnson ordered that Trail be handcuffed for the remainder of his trial appearances, according to CNN affiliate KLKN. She also told jurors to ignore his outburst and not use it as evidence in the case, KLKN reported.

Testimony in the trial continued Tuesday, but Trail was not present, the TV station reported. His attorney, Joe Murray, told KLKN that his client needed stitches but had been released from the hospital.

An attorney for Boswell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boswell's trial date is set for October, according to KOLN.

Boswell allegedly used the name "Audrey" to communicate with Loofe on Tinder, the dating app, according to court documents obtained by KLKN. Loofe's body was dismembered, and parts were put into trash bags and scattered around Clay County, the affiliate reported.

Court documents said Boswell solicited young women through social networking sites and that she and Trail selected a victim to kill. They allegedly purchased materials to kill and/or dismember Loofe and then disposed of her body, the documents said.