Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Body found at Maysville house Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Who won the Democratic debate

Article Image

CNN's Kyung Lah reports.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: null

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
A disturbance was moving through southeast Nebraska this morning and it brought clouds to northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. It was cooler afternoon due to the clouds and the northeast winds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events