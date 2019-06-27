Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 23-year-old Leah Dawson's body was found in Maysville Wednesday Full Story

Commentators: Who won the 2nd Democratic debate?

Article Image

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) confronted former Vice President Joe Biden on his recent remarks defending his work with segregationist senators.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: null

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the area but once the sun set the precipitation fell apart. Expect more sunshine with highs in the lower 90s Friday. The weekend will be quiet but hot & humid with highs in the middle 90s. With dew points, into the 70s, it will make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events