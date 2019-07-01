Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead Monday, prompting the postponement of a game with the Texas Rangers, officials said.

Skaggs, 27, was found unresponsive Monday afternoon at a Hilton hotel in Southlake, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, police said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected at this point, police said.

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family," the Angels tweeted.

In a statement, the Texas Rangers said Monday's game with the Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington was postponed and will be made up at a later date.

"The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the statement said. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."

Skaggs attended Santa Monica High School in California. The Angels drafted him in 2009, according to his biography. He made his Major League debut on August 22, 2012, and pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

"We are heartbroken with this tragic news. Tyler began his Major League career as a Diamondback and he will always be remembered here as a great teammate and wonderful young man," Derrick Hall, Diamondbacks president and CEO, said in a statement.

Skaggs pitched Saturday for the Angels, completing 4 1/3 innings in the team's game against the Oakland A's at Angel Stadium, according to MLB.com.

He had a 7-7 record this year. He was 28-38 for his Major League career, with a 4.41 ERA, according to his bio.

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas," Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family."

The rest of the series with the Angels will continue as scheduled starting Tuesday, Texas Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels told television station KDFW. But that could change, he said.

A recent marriage

Skaggs was married at the end of 2018, according to both his and his wife's Instagram accounts. Photos show them kissing and embracing on their wedding day.

A December 31 post on Skaggs' Instagram page showing him and his wife said: "2018 was the best year yet."

Carli Skaggs on Sunday night shared a photo of her husband wearing a cowboy hat. That night, Tyler Skaggs posted a picture on his Instagram account of what appears to be teammates wearing cowboy hats, standing near a plane.

"Howdy y'all," Skaggs' post said. "#TexasRoadtrip"

The Los Angeles Times reported the Angels' clubhouse did not open on Monday and the team and traveling party left the Rangers stadium after learning of Skaggs' death.

"There were a lot of pretty emotional guys in our clubhouse. Some guys knew him. Guys were physically shaken," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said, the Times reported. "This isn't something we deal with on a daily basis."