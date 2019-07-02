Clear

1 person rescued from debris after explosion levels home in North Carolina

Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, CNN

A person was plucked alive from the rubble of a Charlotte, North Carolina, home that was destroyed Tuesday in an explosion, the city's fire department said.

The victim was "conscious and alert" and has been taken by helicopter to a hospital, fire officials said.

More than 80 firefighters responded to a large home in the Ballantyne neighborhood after a fire prompted an explosion about 2 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Footage from the scene shows flames and smoke coming from a pile a massive pile of debris.

At least two other people from a surrounding home suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Mecklenburg EMS Agency said. Firefighters are still searching through the debris for possible additional victims.

A neighbor, Lorie Porter, had gone for a walk around the neighborhood when the explosion took place.

"I put my Beats on, and I walked right by the house. I walked on, maybe two minutes, and through my Beats, I heard a boom!," Porter told CNN affiliate WSOC. "And there's debris right where I had walked, and the house was just leveled."

It's unclear what caused the explosion.

Our next better chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
