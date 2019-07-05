Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Virgin Atlantic flight makes an emergency landing in Boston after a cabin fire

Article Image

A Virgin Atlantic flight headed to London from New York City was diverted to Boston after a small fire broke out in the first class cabin, a passenger said.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Joseph and Faith Karimi, CNN

A Virgin Atlantic flight headed to London from New York City was diverted to Boston after a small fire broke out in the first class cabin Thursday night, a passenger said.

The flight's 217 passengers were safely evacuated after the emergency landing, the Massachusetts State Police said. It said the flames may have come from a passenger seat that had an electrical malfunction.

Passengers smelled smoke coming from the first class cabin "not even 30 minutes" after the plane departed John F. Kennedy International Airport around 7:30 p.m., said Cory Tanner, 28, who was aboard the flight.

The crew announced the aircraft would make an emergency landing in Boston's Logan International Airport. Tanner said a flight attendant told him the smoke was from a TV unit that caught fire in the first class cabin.

In a statement, Virgin Atlantic Airways said an incident aboard the flight led to the plane being diverted as a precaution. It did not provide any details on the cause of the fire.

"Our cabin crew are trained to a high standard and acted quickly to deal with this situation," the airline said.

Before the passengers deplaned, firefighters inspected the fire. "It was oddly calm," Tanner said. "There was no big commotion."

Passengers are waiting for a replacement aircraft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. On Friday, we will be watching for the potential for a few storms to be on the strong-side with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events