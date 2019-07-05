Three people were stabbed and 16 others were hospitalized after being trampled while exiting a fireworks display at Navy Pier, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
Another man punctured his leg after running into a table, Guglielmi said.
Earlier Thursday, the spokesman said there were "heavy crowds" following the fireworks display.
CNN has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.
This a developing story.
Related Content
- Three people were stabbed and 16 others were trampled trying to leave a fireworks display in Chicago
- PD: Handgun fired at Hartford's Riverfront fireworks display
- Elon Musk: Falcon Heavy will be a 'great rocket launch or the best fireworks display'
- 'Dignitaries' trampled evidence after Sandy Hook massacre, state police say
- 9 spectacular holiday light displays
- 'Serial stowaway' arrested at Chicago airport days after leaving jail
- Neighbors threatened over fireworks
- URGENT - Chicago fire kills 8 people, including 6 children
- Costumes from Titanic on display at Biltmore
- Washington's political impotence is on full display
Scroll for more content...