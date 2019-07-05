Clear
Three people were stabbed and 16 others were trampled trying to leave a fireworks display in Chicago

Article Image

Three people were stabbed and 16 others were hospitalized after being trampled while exiting a fireworks display, Chicago Police said.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Three people were stabbed and 16 others were hospitalized after being trampled while exiting a fireworks display at Navy Pier, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Another man punctured his leg after running into a table, Guglielmi said.

Earlier Thursday, the spokesman said there were "heavy crowds" following the fireworks display.

CNN has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

This a developing story.

